Pennsylvania deaths, cases of COVID-19 continue to increase

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Pennsylvania is still on the rise and four more people have died.

The state’s health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, said during a video news conference on Sunday that confirmed cases jumped by more than 640 to nearly 3,400 over the past day. There have now been 38 deaths in Pennsylvania, and infections have been confirmed in 58 of its 67 counties.

Most of the people who have died or required hospitalization in Pennsylvania have been 65 or older.

Pennsylvania’s governor says the state’s COVID-19 outbreak response would be helped by a federal major disaster declaration.

Gov. Tom Wolf made a formal request for the declaration on Sunday, saying it would provide additional help to governments responding to the crisis.

