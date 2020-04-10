Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Pennsylvania moves ahead with plan to free some inmates

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is issuing an executive order Friday to authorize the early release of up to 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor’s office said that releases to halfway houses or home confinement could start as early as Tuesday.

The plan is similar to what other states and some Pennsylvania counties have undertaken.

It allows the release of inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are within nine months of scheduled release, or within 12 months for those considered at heightened risk from the coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter