Pennsylvania moves ahead with plan to free some inmates

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Gov. Tom Wolf is issuing an executive order Friday to authorize the early release of up to 1,800 inmates from Pennsylvania state prisons in an effort to minimize the spread of the new coronavirus.

The governor’s office said that releases to halfway houses or home confinement could start as early as Tuesday.

The plan is similar to what other states and some Pennsylvania counties have undertaken.

It allows the release of inmates serving time for nonviolent offenses who are within nine months of scheduled release, or within 12 months for those considered at heightened risk from the coronavirus.