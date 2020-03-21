Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Pennsylvania reports COVID-19 death; governor defends shutdown

Coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s coronavirus death toll has risen by one.

The Allegheny County Health Department confirmed the death on Saturday but did not release details, other than to say the victim was an adult who had been hospitalized.

Nearly 270 coronavirus cases and two deaths have been reported in Pennsylvania.

Lawyers for Gov. Tom Wolf, meanwhile, are asking a court to toss two lawsuits challenging his authority to shutter “non-life-sustaining” Pennsylvania businesses. The legal filing declared that unprecedented action is needed to combat a global pandemic they called “perhaps the biggest catastrophe of our lifetimes.”

