Pennsylvania residents told to wear masks in public

Pennsylvania’s governor says residents should wear a cloth mask in public to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov. Tom Wolf notes the federal government is readying guidance on the wearing of masks. He urged Pennsylvanians on Friday to make their own masks and wear them when they go to the grocery store, pharmacy or other places where people congregate.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health reported more than 1,400 additional people have tested positive for the virus, bringing the total number to over 8,420.

There were 12 new deaths for a statewide toll of 102.

Latest Posts: