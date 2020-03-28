‘People are thinking of you like me’: Nursing home residents receive letters from students

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WTRF) – Gov. Mike DeWine has taken several measures to combat the COVID-19 outbreak in the Buckeye State, such as restricting visitation at nursing home and assisted living facilities.

It can be mentally and emotionally draining. Especially in nursing homes where visitors are not allowed anymore. So, family and friends—it’s hard for them to see their loved ones. Scott Marshall, Communications Coordinator – Springboro Schools

A sixth grade class at Springboro Intermediate discovered a way to let those residents know that they are still being thought of while remaining under the governor’s guidelines.

The students wrote letters to several residents at Grande Lake Healthcare Center in St. Mary’s.

Dear friend, My name is Charise. I’m a sixth grade student at Springboro Intermediate. I hope that you are feeling good today. I think that we should all be lifting each other up in these times. Especially people that need it the most like you guys in the nursing homes. And I want you to know that people are thinking of you like me. Letter by Charise – sixth grade student at Springboro Intermediate

Each letter ended with a joke.

It brings the best remedy you can get from all of this, which is a smile to your face. Scott Marshall, Communications Coordinator – Springboro Schools

Marshall says there are already plans to expand their project into other area nursing homes and assisted living facilities.

