Pfizer approval will have big impact in ways you might not expect in Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The official FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine may not send people stampeding to get vaccinated.





Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble says it may make parents of 12- to 18-year-olds comfortable enough to get their kids vaccinated.



Otherwise, he suspects people who have been blaming their vaccine reluctance on the absence of FDA approval will probably come up with another excuse.



He says where the real impact will be felt is in colleges and businesses.



Gamble says the FDA approval of the Pfizer vaccine will “clear the way for businesses and workplaces to say ‘if you’re going to work, volunteer or participate here, you’ve got to be vaccinated.’ “



He says the recent rise in cases is clearly workplace-driven, rather than in households as it was spreading earlier.