Pharmacy at Wheeling Hospital providing free, next-day deliveries

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — In support of the community and the continuing battle against the COVID-19 virus, Medical Park Pharmacy at Wheeling Hospital has begun to provide free delivery of prescriptions to the residents of Wheeling and the immediate surrounding areas.

While the stay-at-home restrictions are in place, this will allow pharmacy customers to do just that.

“Our goal is to provide the elderly and high-risk population the opportunity to ‘stay safe and stay home,’ and still obtain the critical day-to-day medication that they need,” said Lance Gossett, supervisor, Retail Pharmacy Services.

To place an order, call the pharmacy at 304-243-3388. The prescription will be filled and delivered the next day. Calls may be placed seven days a week: 7 a.m. to midnight Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The free service begins Tuesday, April 7.

“Our delivery drivers will pick up all deliveries by noon each day at our pharmacy, so your medication will be to you in the afternoon,” Gossett said.

Payment may be made for medication, including copays, with a credit card over the phone or with a check when the prescription is delivered. Cash cannot be accepted by the delivery drivers.

“Our drivers will call you when they are on their way to make sure you are home to receive your medicine,” Gossett said. “Someone must be at the residence to sign for the medication or it will be brought back to the pharmacy.”

Those interested in transferring their prescriptions to Medical Park may call the pharmacy at 304-243-3388.