Phase 1B COVID-19 Community Vaccination Clinic at WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital

BARNESVILLE, OHIO – WVU Medicine Barnesville Hospital will be conducting a two-day vaccination clinic to begin Phase 1B vaccinations.

The Hospital was allotted 200 doses to start the phase.

Phase 1B will start with individuals that are ages 80 and older.



The two-day clinic will be held on Thursday, January 21 and Friday, January 22 at

Barnesville Hospital.

Those that are 80 years and older can call the hotline at 740-425- 5255 to make an appointment.



Barnesville Hospital will be calling individuals that fit the 80 years and older criteria to

register and set up appointments.

Upon arrival to your appointment, please bring a form of Government ID to validate age/date of birth and enter through the main hospital entrance.

You will be screened before heading to the clinic location.

They ask that you do not arrive more than 5 minutes prior to your scheduled time.



During the clinic, you will receive a form to fill out prior to the vaccination.

After the form has been completed and reviewed by the staff – the vaccine will be administered.

After you have received the vaccine, you will have a 15-minute wait before you are finished

with the process.



If you have any questions regarding the clinic or vaccination, please visit the hospital’s website,

www.barnesvillehospital.com and click on the COVID-19 Vaccine Tab.