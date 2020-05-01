Physical therapy sessions continue, adjust to COVID-19

BENWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) – You’ve probably heard stories about businesses moving their jobs online and now physical therapy sessions are joining in on the new “norm.”

Physical therapy sessions are normally in-person but some have transitioned to phones or computers.

Tele-health has probably been the biggest change in physical therapy that I have ever seen in my entire career. Ryan Ferns – Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

And Ryan Ferns of Ryan Ferns Healthplex says although it was something they’ve had to adjust to, the feedback has been great.

He says it is nothing different than home health. A nurse would go into a house to assist, but his therapists are entering homes, remotely.

So, if we can see virtually through video conference what the patients have available to them at home we can advise them on different things that are useful just like we would in home health we are just doing it remotely. Ryan Ferns – Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

But this does not mean the doors to the heathplex are closed for physical therapy sessions.

They are still open and taking every precaution reccommended by the CDC.

Therapists are washing hands before and after each meeting. And they even have precautions in place for patients.

We have a entire sanitary station for all of patients as they come into the PT clinic and we stop everyone at our front desk and do a temperature check before they come into the facility. Ryan Ferns – Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

And while fear may have kept some people away from physical therapy, Ferns wants to remind everyone that exercise is one way to keep viruses away.

Meaning if you need physical therapy, it could help in more ways than one.

And physical therapy in an essence is exercise prescription. Being an active individual improves your overall health and your ability to fight off in virus or disease that you may acquire. Ryan Ferns – Owner of Ryan Ferns Healthplex

Ferns says he does expect to see a spike in physical therapy sessions now that elective surgeries are rescheduling.

Latest Posts: