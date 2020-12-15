Pittsburgh International Airport to offer on-site coronavirus testing

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – The Pittsburgh International Airport will be offering on-site coronavirus testing.

The testing is now being offered at a number of other airports across the U.S.

Pittsburgh’s testing site, operated by TACKL Health, is expected to open beyond the security checkpoint in the Airside Terminal Monday, Dec. 21, according to Blue Sky News, a publication of the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The testing will reportedly be offered daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. for ticketed passengers only.

Polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing and rapid antigen testing will be offered, according to Blue Sky News. The rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes and PCR test results take 24-48 hours on average.

There is a cost for the tests — $95 for the rapid antigen, $125 for the PCR or $175 for both — and insurance will not be accepted for them.

For more information about testing and to schedule a testing appointment when traveling through PIT, visit flypittsburgh.com/PITcovidtest.