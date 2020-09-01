Plan to let some WVa high school games resume rejected

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Education leaders in two West Virginia counties have rejected an offer to resume high school sports competitions if athletic teams test negative for the coronavirus.

Justice had suggested the compromise to Fayette, Logan and Kanawha counties.

Schools in those counties currently are allowed to hold team practices but cannot play games due to their status on a color-coded county map.

Justice had offered them the chance to compete if a team’s athletes and coaches all test negative.

Fayette and Kanawha counties turned down the offer.