Pledge brings Ohio neighborhood together — at a distance

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jennifer Stamper thought having her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning would help them feel like it was a regular school day.
It’s not, of course, because schools are closed and 9-year-old Zach and 7-year-old Juliette are doing their lessons online.
Now the morning Pledge of Allegiance has become a tradition in their neighborhood in the Dayton suburb of Kettering.
Families gather at the end of the driveways — no closer because of social-distancing guidelines — with one of the Stamper kids holding the flag.
Neighbors say it’s helping keep the tight-knit neighborhood together in uncertain times.
