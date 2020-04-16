Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Pledge brings Ohio neighborhood together — at a distance

Coronavirus

by: AP

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jennifer Stamper thought having her children recite the Pledge of Allegiance every morning would help them feel like it was a regular school day.

It’s not, of course, because schools are closed and 9-year-old Zach and 7-year-old Juliette are doing their lessons online.

Now the morning Pledge of Allegiance has become a tradition in their neighborhood in the Dayton suburb of Kettering.

Families gather at the end of the driveways — no closer because of social-distancing guidelines — with one of the Stamper kids holding the flag.

Neighbors say it’s helping keep the tight-knit neighborhood together in uncertain times.

