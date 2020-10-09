Second positive coronavirus case confirmed at John Marshall High School

UPDATE: 10/9/20 5:15 p.m.

The Marshall County Health Department along with the Marshall County Schools has confirmed a second positive case of COVID-19 at John Marshall High School, bringing the total cases there to two.

Contact tracing has been completed by the Marshall County Health Department and those in direct contact with the person testing positive have been notified and no additional action is necessary at this time.

The confirmed case is not from infection transmission within the school but is related to the case reported earlier today. In accordance with privacy laws, information specific to these cases will not be released publicly, however, details are being made available to keep the community informed of the transmission of COVID-19 locally.

Based on the guidance from the West Virginia Department of Education, the school will continue to operate as normal on the current four day in-person learning with remote learning every Wednesday. Cleaning, wearing face coverings and using plexiglass dividers will continue at the school.

Those who feel they need to be tested, please contact your primary care provider, your local hospital or your local healthcare clinic. For more information about COVID-19 visit the DHHR at www.coronavirus.wv.gov or the CDC at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Glen Dale, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Marshall County Health Department along with John Marshall High School has confirmed one positive case of COVID-19 at the high school.

