Positive COVID-19 cases reaches 10 in Ohio County

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Three new positive COVID-19 cases were confirmed by the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department on Monday.

As of Monday, March 30, health officials are monitoring 10 cases in Ohio County. One earlier case was transferred to California.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is expected to update coronavirus statistics across the Mountain State sometime Monday.

Wheeling Hospital recently announced that their off-site testing center at Wheeling Park will strictly focus on COVID-19, forgoing screenings for Influenza A and B, as well as strep throat.

If you would like to receive testing, please call 304-221-3995. The off-site testing center is open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

