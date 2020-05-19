https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Positive COVID-19 test confirmed at Department of Jobs and Family Services

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A staff member for the Belmont County Department of Job and Family Services has tested positive for the coronavirus.

This was confirmed Tuesday afternoon by Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul.

An email was sent out to other staff members Tuesday, informing them that a coworker had tested positive. The email also reminds workers to wash hands frequently, wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines.

The individual is currently at home in quarantine.

The Belmont County Health Department will be reaching out to all staff members through the contact tracing process.

