President Trump approves COVID-19 disaster declaration for West Virginia

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBOY) – Friday, President Donald Trump declared that a major disaster exists in the State of West Virginia and ordered federal assistance to supplement state and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic beginning on January 20, 2020, and continuing, according to a White House news release.

Federal funding is available to state and eligible local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations for emergency protective measures, including direct federal assistance, for all areas in the State of West Virginia impacted by COVID-19, the release said.

MaryAnn Tierney was named by FEMA officials as the Federal Coordinating Officer for Federal recovery operations in West Virginia, officials said.

Additional designations may be made at a later date if requested by the state and warranted by the results of further assessments, the release said.

Earlier this week, the West Virginia Congressional Delegation sent a letter to President Trump asking that Gov. Jim Justice’s request for the declaration be approved.

