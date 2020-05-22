President Trump issues flag-lowering orders for COVID-19 victims, Memorial Day

Washington. D.C (WTRF)- Flags are at half-staff at the White House in memory of the nearly 95-thousand Americans who lost their lives to coronavirus.

This will also be the scene at government buildings throughout the US.

President Donald Trump issued the order to mark the loss of life in the covid-19 pandemic to date.

Gov. DeWine says Ohio flags are currently being flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Ohio in honor of the life and service of Annie Glenn.

Flags should stay at half-staff until sunset on the day of her memorial service.