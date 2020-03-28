President Trump signs stimulus package, Manchin calls it a ‘true bi-partisan effort’

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – President Donald Trump signed a historic $2 trillion stimulus package on Friday following a voice-vote by the House of Representatives.

The president criticized Congressman Thomas Massie after the Kentucky Republican tried to block the bill due to many absent House members.

The stimulus package will aid hospitals and healthcare businesses with billions of dollars during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Citizens who recently lost their jobs will also receive an additional 16 weeks of unemployment benefits and money each week.

But if a person gets laid off, and let’s say the average weekly unemployment check is $300 dollars in West Virginia. And if the reason they got laid off was because their business shut down. Or laid off because of no business whatsoever because of the coronavirus—then they’ll get an extra $600. So, they’ll get the $300, plus $600, which is $900 a week. Sen. Joe Manchin, (D) West Virginia

All in all, Sen. Manchin is pleased with the results and called the it a ‘true bi-partisan effort.’

The Senate approved the stimulus package 96-0.

