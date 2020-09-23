Private schools allowed to go to school in ‘orange’ advisory

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, announced that private schools will be able to go back to school if they are in “orange” advisory.

Gov. Justice said he and private school leaders have agreed to have everyone tested in these school systems.

If the county should move to “red” advisory, private schools will not be able to attend in-person classes.

This is a developing story. Check back to 7News for updates.