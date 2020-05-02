Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Protest planned in West Virginia over inmate transfers

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A protest is planned a decision by federal officials to send inmates to two facilities in West Virginia for quarantine.

The Exponent Telegram reports the union representing federal correctional officers in West Virginia said a picket will be held Saturday in Morgantown over inmate transfers to the Federal Correctional Institution at Gilmer and potential transfers to the federal prison at Hazelton.

Union President Rick Heldreth said officials are concerned about the safety of prison staff.

Bureau of Prisons Director Michael Carvajal has said 10 sites across the country with available bed space were identified to house the new inmates, a move to relieve overcrowding. 

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter