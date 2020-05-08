Public Mass set to resume; Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston releases new plan

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – With over 40 guidelines in place, Diocesan officials began creating a list weeks ago to follow what health officials and Gov. Jim Justice have put into place.

With a three-phase plan, this is what they are calling phase two.

After being faced with phase one of suspending the public celebration of mass and closing the churches, they are now prepared and ready to move to the next phase.

Phase one was we shut down. Phase two, transitional phase toward normal practice, phase three. Bishop Mark Brennan | Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

This transitional phase is for the the full cooperation of the clergy and laity to celebrate public masses in the safest possible way, which brings on the guidelines they have set in place.

They were created by a group of leaders and pastors across the state to assure that they would follow not only state guidelines but the spiritual value for the faithful, along with the safety of their people.

But we have got to do in a way that really does protect the health and the safety of our lady and also our clergy many of whom are elderly and some of whom have health problems. Bishop Mark Brennan | Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Focusing on the elderly and those with health issues or fearful to be infected, the Bishop is continuing to exempt the obligation to attend masses.

But does not want anyone to feel like they are in the wrong if they do not feel safe to go.

Do not incur any guilt by doing that. I’ve lifted the obligation to go to Sunday mass for this particular reason. Bishop Mark Brennan | Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

And there is no need to worry about missing mass, you are encouraged to still participate in televised or online masses.

They are also looking at restricting the number of parishioners allowed during masses.

Bishop Brennan says depending on the size of the churches, roughly 20 to 25 percent capacity will be observed. And plans for over flow will be arranged at locations who have the capability.

We also have some places that have parish halls or gymnasiums in which an overflow group could be accommodated also. Bishop Mark Brennan | Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston Diocese

Social distancing is a must. While families are allowed to sit together, others will be separated by six feet. And masks will be required during mass.

Masses will begin again on May 23 and 24.

