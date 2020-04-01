Rapid Response Team created for Ohio County

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – During the coronavirus, it can be challenging to find agencies that are still providing services. So, one information helpline in Wheeling is working to change that.

Information helpline Wheeling and the Ohio County Family Resource Network have teamed up to provide residents with the most up-to-date information on a plethora of local businesses and organizations that are still providing services to Ohio County during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Angela Goodson is the executive director for information helpline and says she was first contacted by Grow Ohio Valley and House of Hagar for a list of businesses still open. And that got her thinking.

So, they created a Rapid Response Team on a live Google Doc so they can see not only who is essential and still operating, but also what these organizations needs are. Because even though Ohio County is “resource rich,” it’s hard for agencies to connect with everyone in the county.

For one agency to have to call around every single day to multiple agencies to report their changes or to see if this agency still has this or maybe this service available [is a lot]. So, we can be this one central place where they just have to go on to this document and click it. They know where to refer people to. They know what agency needs are. They see what their needs are. And, they see what the new updated guidelines are. ANGELA GOODSON – EXECUTIVE DIR. INFORMATION HOTLINE

The google doc can be accessed any time by these business owners by calling information helpline at 304-233-6330. For more information on the Rapid Response team you can head over to their website informationhelpplineuov.org.