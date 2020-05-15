Re-Opening In West Virginia today: guided fishing and rock climbing services

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Guided fishing and rock climbing services can re-open today under the Governor Justices’s West Virginia Strong: The Comeback guidelines.

Some highlights of the guidelines include:

Group sizes cannot exceed 10 individuals.

Each small group may not exceed two participants and one guide.

If applicable all patrons must be offered the option of private transportation to the site.

Outfitters are encouraged to provide all guests with masks upon arrival if they do not already have them. Patrons should be encouraged to use cloth or disposable face coverings while on the premises.

Free fishing is still going on in the Mountain State.

The requirement to possess a fishing license to fish in state-regulated waters has been waived for state residents through May 31st.

Anglers are asked to continue practicing safe social distancing measures

The full guidelines can be viewed below.