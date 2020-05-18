Re-opening West Virginia: What’s permitted to be open on Monday

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Monday begins week four of Governor Jim Justice’s West Virginia Strong- The Comeback plan to re-open the Mountain State.

Beginning today (Monday May 18th) fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreation centers will resume operations with limitations.

The guidelines for those operations can be seen below.

Also, re-opening today are sport training facilities such as gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, martial arts, and similar facilities.

The guidelines for those operations can be seen below:

Gov. Justice will hold his daily press briefing at 12:30 PM today.

