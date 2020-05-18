Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Monday begins week four of Governor Jim Justice’s West Virginia Strong- The Comeback plan to re-open the Mountain State.
Beginning today (Monday May 18th) fitness centers, gymnasiums and recreation centers will resume operations with limitations.
The guidelines for those operations can be seen below.
For those on the 7News app can view the guidelines here
Also, re-opening today are sport training facilities such as gymnastics, cheerleading, dance, martial arts, and similar facilities.
The guidelines for those operations can be seen below:
For those on the 7News app can view the guidelines here
Gov. Justice will hold his daily press briefing at 12:30 PM today.
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
- Re-opening West Virginia: What’s permitted to be open on Monday
- Man slashes married couple with machete, says he was angry over coronavirus lockdown
- Prisoners file class-action lawsuit against Ohio because of COVID-19 pandemic
- Emily’s Monday a.m. forecast
- Heavy rain stays west today