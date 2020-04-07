‘Re-save our date’ WV couple creates coronavirus engagement photos

Shiloh, W.Va (WTRF)- Your wedding day is suppose to be the happiest day of your life.

That was going to be the case for Alex Herrick & Tjuana Bassett but unfortunately they had to postpone it due to coronavirus concerns.

Alex and Tjuana decided to change their date and recreate their engagement photos due to the current pandemic.

Their engagement photos were taken at “The Herrick Hideaway” in West Virginia.

The photo-shoot had toilet paper, hand sanitizer, and Corona beer.

Alex told 7News he can’t wait to celebrate this special day on October 24 with his fiancé and his two daughters Adalyn and Cambri Herrick.

You can see the full photo-shoot below.