Report: Gov. DeWine to speak about masks in Ohio schools ‘probably’ Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) — Gov. Mike DeWine says Ohioans might be hearing about new guidance given to schools “probably” on Monday.

WBNS in Columbus reports that DeWine said he believes schools in Ohio will be able to keep kids safe and he’s hoping the FDA will have vaccines available to kids under 12 sometime this fall.

DeWine didn’t give specifics about the guidance he’ll be announcing, according to WBNS.

He recently signed a bill banning schools and universities from requiring vaccines approved for use under an emergency use authorization.