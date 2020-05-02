Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Resident at Good Shepherd Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A resident at Good Shepherd Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

There are currently 178 residents and 300 staff members at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.

Two staff members at Cameron Nursing Home previously tested positive for the virus as well.

