WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A resident at Good Shepherd Nursing Home has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.
There are currently 178 residents and 300 staff members at Good Shepherd Nursing Home.
Two staff members at Cameron Nursing Home previously tested positive for the virus as well.
Latest Posts:
- Alexa’s Evening Weather Forecast
- WPHS hands out yard signs for Class of 2020
- AMBER ALERT: Missing Alabama 6-year-old girl believed to be in extreme danger
- DHHR confirms two deaths, 15 new coronavirus cases in West Virginia
- Resident at Good Shepherd Nursing Home test positive for COVID-19