Restaurants In North Myrtle Beach No Longer Require Masks

(WTRF)- The City of North Myrtle Beach will no longer require masks to be worn inside of restaurants.

The City said they made the decision after receiving calls from restaurant owners and managers asking for guidance on the City’s face-coverings ordinance as it applies to restaurants.

“As a result, the portion of the City’s face-coverings ordinance that pertains specifically to restaurants also moves from a requirement to a guideline. The remainder of the City’s face-coverings ordinance remains in effect,” officials said in a statement posted to Facebook.

Officials also said while they encourage restaurants to implement the governor and city’s COVID-19 guidelines, the decision to do so is up to each establishment.