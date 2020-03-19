Restaurants to Face Penalties if Not Closed Amid Pandemic 

Restaurants and bars across West Virginia could be subject to penalties if they don’t remain closed while there’s still Coronavirus fears.

This isn’t uncommon for a lot of states in the US.

Governor Jim Justice announced executive orders this week, calling all restaurants, bars, health clubs, and some other public facilities to close, given they attract a lot of people in one space. Restaurants can keep their carry-out and delivery services open.

Law enforcement and agencies through the Alcohol Beverage and Control Commission have been enforcing these new guidelines.

According to state attorneys, if a restaurant is open during the pandemic, they could loose their license and be shut down immediately. They could also face general misdemeanor crime penalties or even get arrested.

If places under the Governor’s executive order aren’t staying closed, it may bring up some concerns.

“Your greatest concerns would be the spread of the virus. That even though it might not impact someone young, even though they’re showing it does. You might take it home to your grandmother or to your baby brother.” Diana Crutchfield, attorney

It’s unclear if there have been any reports of any violation of the Governor’s executive order so far.