Roxby Labs speeding up COVID tests all around the Valley

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Christmas rush is through along with those holiday get-togethers, but the demand for COVID testing hasn’t slowed down a bit.

So if you’re wondering how your results came back in a day or two rather than five or six, it’s likely thanks to an independent lab working day and night in the Friendly City.

Roxby Labs is partnering with Moundsville Pharmacy, Wheeling Health Right and Change Inc in Hancock County.

The results from those tests come from Roxby instead of being sent downstate, which speeds up the wait time for everyone.

Samples are picked up several times a day with this system, whereas before it took multiple days just to get to labs in southern West Virginia.

We opened because the Northern Panhandle was kind of struggling to get tests all the way down south, there were long wait times because those pickups happened maybe the day after, two days after…We do hear from the community a lot that people are thankful for what we’re doing and that does keep you going. Dr. Natasha Smith, Chief Scientific Officer, Roxby Labs

And the demand will continue this weekend as the OVMC testing site will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday.

They’ve even made it easy to skip the paperwork once you show up.

At Roxbylabs.com there is a pre-registration link under the ‘Get Your Results’ tab.

You can send any questions their way by emailing contact@roxbylabs.com.