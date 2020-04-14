BENTONVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Sam’s Club is setting aside two hours each Sunday for first responders and health care workers to shop inside its stores without the required membership, the company announced on Twitter on Monday.
Starting Sunday, April 19, Sam’s Club will implement ‘Hero Hours,’ expanding its associate hours to include first responders and health care workers.
The retail warehouse club says membership will not be required to shop during these hours and employees will be provided masks and will practice social distancing.
‘Hero Hours’ will run every Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
Sam’s Club says the special hours will be implemented at all stores nationwide.
- Coronavirus In West Virginia: DHHR confirms 640 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases in the Mountain State
- Coronavirus In Belmont County: Belmont County Health Department confirms death due COVID-19 coronavirus
- When will COVID-19 peak?
- Coronavirus in Columbiana County: County confirms 2 deaths they were monitoring due to COVID-19 concerns
- Sam’s Club to launch ‘Hero Hours’ for health care workers and first responders