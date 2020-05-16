Second COVID-19 death reported in Monroe County after spike in cases

WOODSFIELD, Ohio (WTRF) – Monroe County Health Department confirmed the county’s second coronavirus-related death in two consecutive days.

A positive case was also reported by health officials, bringing the total to 53 confirmed in Monroe County.

Positive numbers nearly doubled overnight from Thursday (26) to Friday (52). The spike in cases comes one week after all residents were tested for the coronavirus at Stellar Care Center in Woodsfiled.

Monroe County’s first COVID-19 death was resident at Stellar Care Center.

