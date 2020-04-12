Second Sheetz employee in Triadelphia tests positive for COVID-19

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – An second employee at Sheetz in Triadelphia has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The individual works at the Sheetz located at 6 Cabela Drive (adjacent to Cabela’s).

Sheetz has been informed that a second employee at our store location along Cabela Drive in Triadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19. As a family owned and operated company, we care deeply about the health and well-being of our customers and employees – and that has been our highest priority since the start of this health crisis. At this time, because of this second positive test result and out of an abundance of caution, we have decided to close this store location for the time being. The store will be professionally cleaned and disinfected, along with our gas pumps – which will also be closed indefinitely. We are working with employees who had close contact with this worker. Those who have not worked closely with this person will be transferred to nearby store locations. Regardless, all employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. Sheetz is following the guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. Sheetz will continue to monitor the situation to determine when it is safe to resume normal operations at this store. We know this is a challenging and stressful time for so many and deeply regret any inconvenience caused by this closure. Nick Ruffner, PR Manager – Sheetz

Officials are currently working to locate individuals who may have come in contact with the employee.

The store is closed and will not reopen until further notice. All employees will be fully paid while the store is closed.

