Sen. Brown praises DeWine on aggressive COVID-19 efforts

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is receiving praise for his efforts to keep the Buckeye State ahead of the curve during this COVID-19 pandemic.

Sen. Sherrod Brown, a Democrat, believes the governor has exemplified excellent leadership skills during these circumstances and hopes other leaders follow suit.

I think Ohio’s doing this, the governor is doing this, better than any state in the country. Governor DeWine recognized this public health crisis 5-7 weeks before President Trump did. President Trump was still saying it was a “media hoax” or saying Democrats were just using it as an excuse to get rid of him. Governor DeWine was actually doing something in Ohio and as a result, fewer people in Ohio will die. Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D-OH)

Ohio was originally scheduled to hold its presidential primaries on Tuesday but was ultimately postponed until June 2.

