Sen. Brown praises Governor DeWine for COVID-19 response

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTRF) – Senator Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio) said he supports Governor Mike DeWine’s management of the state during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Guard is testing nursing homes and Senator Brown says the Governor acted as quickly as he could to get that portion of the population tested.

I think Governor DeWine has moved as fast as he could he just didn’t have the testing capacity because of White House failures. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

As far as reopening goes, the Senator spoke at length to the Governor about the plan.

He said important that workers feel safe at their jobs.

I supported the Governor’s efforts. I would move cautiously in reopening the economy. I want people to go back to work but my main commitment is that workers that go back are safe. Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

Senator Brown also said he feels it’s the responsibility of the employer to create that safe environment.

So many of the people in the workplace right now are hourly wage owners that are exposed to their coworkers and to the public and they have to be anxious about that of course and when they return home to their families that might they be infecting their families. We gotta make sure that we’ll never get the economy going again unless workers are protected.”) Senator Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio

