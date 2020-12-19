Sen. Capito (R) receives COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18.

Capito tweeted about her experience receiving the vaccine, saying it was “quick, painless and most importantly, it was safe.”

Following the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician, I received the COVID vaccine this evening. It was quick, painless, and most importantly, it was safe. I plan to receive the second dose in 21 days as required. pic.twitter.com/O2syBnbUHX — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) December 18, 2020

The senator also says she plans to get the second dose of the vaccine in 21 days as required. She also encourages all West Virginians to take the vaccine and to continue following CDC guidelines.

Update from yesterday’s COVID vaccine: arm is a little tender (similar feeling after a flu shot). Otherwise, no problems. — Shelley Moore Capito (@SenCapito) December 19, 2020

Capito said on Saturday, Dec. 19, that her arm is a little tender from the shot, similar to feeling a flu shot, but no problems otherwise.