Sen. Capito (R) receives COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) received the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, Dec. 18.
Capito tweeted about her experience receiving the vaccine, saying it was “quick, painless and most importantly, it was safe.”
The senator also says she plans to get the second dose of the vaccine in 21 days as required. She also encourages all West Virginians to take the vaccine and to continue following CDC guidelines.
Capito said on Saturday, Dec. 19, that her arm is a little tender from the shot, similar to feeling a flu shot, but no problems otherwise.
