Sen. Capito being tested for coronavirus

WASHINGTON, D.C. – West Virginia U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) says she’s been tested for COVID-19 after coming into contact with an individual who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Capito says she was tested by the U.S. Capitol Attending Physician, but has yet to get the results of that test.

Capito says “While the test result has not come back yet, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Phuysician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”

The Senator says she plans to make the results of the test public when they are available