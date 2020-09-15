Sen. Capito tests negative for coronavirus

CHARLESTON. W.Va. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) announced this afternoon that she tested negative for coronavirus but will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution based on medical advice and CDC recommendations.

She took the test after coming into contact with a person who was positive for coronavirus.

Capito today released this statement after testing negative for coronavirus:

“This morning, I was made aware that I came into contact with an individual who tested positive for coronavirus. Within minutes of being notified, I immediately contacted the Capitol Attending Physician and was tested. That test came back negative. Despite my negative coronavirus test result, I will be following CDC recommendations and the advice of the Capitol Attending Physician and will be quarantining for 14 days as a precaution.”