Sen. Ryan Weld speaks on COVID-19, West Virginia’s response

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Senator Ryan Weld stopped by the newsroom on Tuesday to give his thoughts on the COVID-19 coronavirus and Mountain State.

Q: I want to start with — as a lawmaker who represents the Northern Panhandle, an area sandwiched right between two states that have tight restrictions on daily life, including closing restaurants and bars, how should we be handling our day to day life — despite so far receiving no specific instructions from the Governor, as of now. If we do hear similar restrictions tonight from the Governor, what sort of message do you have for small business owners in our area and across the state on how they can survive this?

I think that the frustrating thing for me locally is we have no confirmed cases but we know the coronavirus is here. It absolutely is. I’m frustrated by the lack of testing. We are the most at-risk state in the nation for coronavirus so the lack of the ability to test is very frustrating. Sen. Ryan Weld (R) – Brooke County

Q: There’s a sense when you go some places, people are not taking government recommendations seriously when it comes to social distancing and large group gatherings, what do you have to say to that?

The next several weeks are going to be tough for businesses. The things we do now will have ramifications, good or bad, in the coming months. I want people to look out for one another. Make sure you’re taking the proper steps, social distancing, etc. Sen. Ryan Weld (R) – Brooke County

Q: We have an election coming up in May — any thoughts on what could happen as we’ve watched several primaries be postponed?

I spoke with the Chief of Staff for our Secretary of State. They indicated they’re seeking legal advice from our Attorney General on what their authority is in a situation like this and act on it once it is determined. Sen. Ryan Weld (R) – Brooke County

