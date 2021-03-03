Ohio Senate candidate Josh Mandel calls on DeWine to immediately lift Ohio COVID-19 mask mandate

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — U.S. Senate candidate and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel is calling on Governor Mike DeWine to immediately remove Ohio’s mask mandate and lift other COVID-19 restrictions.

A statement issued Wednesday by Mandel called on DeWine to:

Remove statewide mask mandate

Remove all restrictions on businesses including capacity limits

Require that all schools open for in-person instruction

Re-open Ohio

“Mike DeWine and Amy Acton have done a horrible job handling the COVID response and completely trampled on the freedoms, liberties, and livelihoods of everyday Ohioans. Today I call for Ohio to fully re-open and allow Ohioans to get back to work, get their kids back to school, and remove our statewide mask mandate,” Mandel said.

Mandel went on to criticize the national response to the virus.

“Ohioans have suffered for almost a year due to misinformation from Amy Acton, Anthony Fauci, and Mike DeWine, who thought they were better equipped to make decisions than Moms and Dads, small business owners, and faith leaders. Today we demand that Governor DeWine remove all restrictions on Ohioans and allow our families and communities to make decisions without the heavy hand of government crippling their liberties any longer,” Mandel said.

Rep. Jim Jordan joined in on Twitter, asking when Ohio will follow Texas and Mississippi.

Texas is open.

Mississippi is open.

When will Ohio do the same? — Rep. Jim Jordan (@Jim_Jordan) March 3, 2021

As of March 2, a total of 970,583 cases have been reported since the pandemic began, leading to 50,503 hospitalizations and 7,160 ICU admissions. The Department of Health is reporting 16,750 deaths from COVID-19 in Ohio, which is down from the 17,346 listed Monday as the department changes how it collects and reports death totals.

Tuesday, Texas became the largest state to end mask and other orders intended to reduce the spread of the virus.

COVID-19 restrictions have gradually grown less strict in the state. A statewide curfew order was allowed to expire in February, and sporting event capacity was increased this week.

When the curfew expired, DeWine warned that if hospitalization begin increasing again, the Ohio Department of Health would reinstate the curfew.

“It’s very important, and doctors will say it’s very important for us to keep doing what we’ve been doing. Let’s get the vaccine into our arms as quick as we can, but at the same time, we’ve got to continue to wear a mask, we’ve got to continue to keep the distancing,” said DeWine.

Republican lawmakers have tried several times to pass legislation aimed at limiting emergency powers of the governor and health director.

Mandel announced in February that he would run for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Rob Portman. Portman announced he would not run for re-election.