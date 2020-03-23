Senate Democrats block stimulus bill

The novel coronavirus pandemic is spreading around the globe and in the United States, reaching some 3,500 cases domestically and nearly 500 deaths.

The federal government has been rolling out its response to the virus and efforts to stem the tide as well as to stimulate the economy, which has taken a severe hit.

While negotiations for the economic stimulus package continue behind closed doors, Democrats have successfully blocked, for a second time in 24 hours, the GOP-backed “phase three” $2 trillion coronavirus relief measure in its current form.

The Senate could still vote on its final passage later Monday.

“Democrats won’t let us fund hospitals or save small businesses unless they get to dust off the Green New Deal,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said earlier Monday.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer stressed he is continuing negotiations with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin in hopes to secure a deal “today” — as long as worker protections are included and a $500 billion fund for corporations has more oversight.

Illinois Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin also took a moment to urge senators to support remote voting, saying, “We know better.”