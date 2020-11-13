Senator Manchin encourages Gov. Justice to update his public indoor mask order

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Senator, Joe Manchin released a statement encouraging Governor Jim Justice to update his public indoor mask order with an enforcement mechanism as COVID-19 cases rise across West Virginia at the highest rate since the pandemic began.

Across West Virginia COVID-19 cases are rising faster than ever before. Public health experts have continued to remind us that wearing a mask is the most commonsense, reasonable way to slow the spread of COVID-19 to protect our family, friends and neighbors during this pandemic without shutting down our economy. I encourage Governor Justice to update his public indoor mask order with an enforcement mechanism. I don’t expect an enforcement mechanism will be popular but clearly what we are currently doing is not enough to slow the spread. If we can’t get our COVID-19 cases under control, our businesses, families and communities will suffer. Properly wearing masks allows us the opportunity to keep our schools and economy open. It’s up to us to take action and do our part to keep our fellow West Virginians safe by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin

According to West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia has 8,531 active cases and 742 were confirmed in the last 24 hours. The state has a positivity rate of 3.14% which is among the highest it has been since the pandemic began. 565 West Virginians have lost their lives to COVID-19