Senator Sherrod Brown comes up with four-part plan to safely reopen Ohio

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – The talk of reopening the United States has many US officials concerned that it may not be done safely.

US Senator Sherrod Brown wrote a letter to President Trump stating his plan that he believes will keep citizens safe.

It consists of four parts the increase of testing, invest into intensive contact tracing, enforcing protection standards for workers and create more effective isolation and quarantine methods.

Senator Brown believes if these steps are not taken once reopened the nation could be forced to close yet again.

We need a real plan to reopen the economy safely because if we don’t do it safely we’re just going to have to close it again. Sen. Sherrod Brown – (D) – OH

Brown states his plan is created by the recommendations from health officials and they will help in protecting the health and safety of Americans.