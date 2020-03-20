Seven COVID-19 cases in WV; Coal mining will continue; lodges to close

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is providing updates on the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Justice announced two more positive tests since last night bringing the total number of cases in the state to seven.

The two new cases are in Jefferson and Jackson counties.

The governor says the coal mining industry will continue as an essential industry and encourages coal miners to take social distancing precautions while on the job.

Justice says all lodges will close tonight as many of the visitors to the state’s lodges come from out of state.

Those parks are below

Audra State Park.

Babcock State Park.

Beartown State Park.

Berkeley Springs State Park.

Blackwater Falls State Park.

Bluestone State Park.

Cacapon State Park.

Canaan Valley State Park.

Carnifex Ferry

Battlefield State Park.

Cass Scenic Railroad State Park.

Cathedral State Park.

Cedar Creek State Park.

Droop Mountain Battlefield State Park.

Grandview State Park. (Beaver, WV)

Hawks Nest State Park.

Holly River State Park.

Little Beaver State Park.

Lost River State Park.

Mont Chateau State Park.

North Bend State Park.

Pinnacle Rock State Park.

Pipestem State Park.

Pricketts Fort State Park.

Sandstone Falls State Park.

Tomlinson Run State Park.

Twin Falls State Park.

Tygart Lake State Park.

Valley Falls State Park. Watoga State Park.

Watters Smith Memorial State Park

The Hatfield and McCoy trails will close, however, state parks, cabins and campsites will remain open for people to be able to enjoy nature. He also says the trout stockings in the state’s rivers and streams will continue as planned.

He also says he is signing an executive order to extend multiple deadlines such as driver’s license renewal as well as expanding operations such as telehealth.

Justice also urged people who are able to give blood to help save lives across the state and the country.

Justice says more masks and protective suits for first responders and medical providers have been ordered and will be coming in early next week.

He reminds West Virginians not to panic and to remain calm. Justice says the state’s response to precaution before the virus was confirmed in the state will continue to help slow the spread of the virus. He also continues to emphasize the importance of social distancing and practicing good hygiene

“Everyday that goes by we have a better and better chance of getting better,” Justice says.

Justice announced the launch of a new website to help customers find restaurants that still provide carryout and delivery services.