Seven Marshall County residents have fully recovered from COVID-19

Coronavirus

MOUNDSVILLE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Marshall County Health Department has reported that seven county residents have fully recovered from the coronavirus.

As of April 21, there has been 10 confirmed cases in Marshall County. Two residents remain at home in self-quarantine and one patient is currently hospitalized.

County health officials continue to urge residents to wear a face mask and practice social distancing while out in public.

For additional information, please contact the Marshall County Health Department at 304-845-7840.

