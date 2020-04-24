Seven new COVID-19 cases and one additional death reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says seven new cases and one additional death have been reported in the state since yesterday evening.

As of 10:00 a.m., April 24, 2020, the WV DHHR says the state has received 29,811 laboratory results for COVID-19, with 988 positive cases, 28,823 negative tests, 380 recoveries and 32 deaths.

The death of an 84-year old female from Jackson County has been officially confirmed as the 32nd death in West Virginia, according to the WV DHHR.

“We join the family in mourning the passing of this West Virginian,” says Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary.

These are considered official numbers reported to the state, which the WV DHHR says will be reported to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Medical providers and laboratories are required to report positive test results to DHHR.

Delays may be experienced in reporting cases and deaths from the local health department to the state health department. It’s not uncommon for the local level to report case numbers first and then officially report it to the state.

Counties in West Virginia with confirmed cases of COVID-19 include Barbour (4), Berkeley (128), Boone (2), Braxton (1), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Fayette (9), Grant (1), Greenbrier (3), Hampshire (7), Hancock (7), Hardy (3), Harrison (30), Jackson (113), Jefferson (68), Kanawha (142), Lewis (3), Lincoln (1), Logan (11), Marion (44), Marshall (8), Mason (11), McDowell (6), Mercer (9), Mineral (11), Mingo (2), Monongalia (89), Monroe (5), Morgan (8), Nicholas (6), Ohio (25), Pendleton (3), Pleasants (2), Preston (12), Putnam (17), Raleigh (8), Randolph (4), Roane (4), Summers (1), Taylor (5), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (4), Wayne (81), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (35), Wyoming (1).

As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, the WV DHHR says it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested.

A dashboard is available at www.coronavirus.wv.gov with West Virginia-specific data, including information on the health status of COVID-19 positive patients. A Frequently Asked Questions document has been developed regarding case counts and can be found here.

The number of laboratory results received refers to the number of tests performed and completed, not the number of residents tested as some individuals have had multiple samples taken for COVID-19 tests.