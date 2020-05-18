https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Sheetz employee in St. Clairsville test positive for COVID-19

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A positive coronavirus test was reported in Belmont County Monday afternoon. The individual is an employee at the Sheetz in St. Clairsville (68500 ADDIE WAY, St Clairsville, OH 43950).

According to a press release, the store was informed of the positive case Monday morning. The individual has not worked at the location since the early hours of May 11.

The store remains open at this time, but closures may come in the following days, if necessary.

