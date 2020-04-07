Sheetz employee in Triadelphia tests positive for COVID-19

TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) – An employee at Sheetz in Triadelphia has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The individual works at the Sheetz located at 6 Cabela Drive (adjacent to Cabela’s).

Sheetz has been informed that an employee at our store location along Cabela Drive in Triadelphia has tested positive for COVID-19. Since the beginning of this crisis, we have been focused on the health and wellness of our customers and employees. Because of this positive test, this store location is closed immediately and will be professionally deep cleaned and disinfected. Our gas pumps will also be sanitized and cleaned. We are working with employees who may have had close contact with this employee. We are also following guidelines set by the West Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All employees will be fully paid while this store remains closed. This location will not reopen until we have ensured that all steps have been taken to protect our community. Your safety is our top priority and that will continue to be our first thought as we join the nation in navigating this unprecedented health crisis. Nick Ruffner, PR Manager – Sheetz

Officials are currently working to locate individuals who may have come in contact with the employee.

The store is closed and will not reopen until further notice. All employees will be fully paid while the store is closed.

