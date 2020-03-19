Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Shell Cracker Plant urged to cease operations amid COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BEAVER, Pa. (WTRF) – Beaver County Commission is calling for the Shell Cracker Plant to shut down temporarily to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Cracker plant workers have reportedly complained about crowded buses, unsanitary conditions and a number of other concerns related to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, March 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 in Beaver County.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter