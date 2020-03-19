Shell Cracker Plant urged to cease operations amid COVID-19 concerns

BEAVER, Pa. (WTRF) – Beaver County Commission is calling for the Shell Cracker Plant to shut down temporarily to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Cracker plant workers have reportedly complained about crowded buses, unsanitary conditions and a number of other concerns related to the coronavirus.

As of Tuesday, March 17, the Pennsylvania Department of Health has confirmed two positive cases of COVID-19 in Beaver County.

