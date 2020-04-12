Shutdown creates uncertainty for counties amid budget planning

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Spring is a busy time for many folks , but for county officials across the Buckeye State, it’s the start of a long process that will last the entire year.

Late April to early May begins the budget process. That’s where officials begin to collect information that will determine what funds will be available to the various departments throughout the county.

Belmont County Auditor Anthony Rocchio says this year’s budget faces a great deal of uncertainty since many businesses have been shut down.

He says budgets depend heavily on variables, such as sales tax and state funds, which will be heavily impacted by the shut down.

A true number—we will be waiting until April to find out what the shutdown has done to some of the numbers. The sales tax and casino dollars will eventually go to zero, some of the local government money. So, we will be anticipating some time in May when we will see how the shutdown is effecting us. The shutdown is going to affect a lot of spending in the county. It just depends on residents—when they feel comfortable—when they feel like going back out to restaurants when they are open. Anthony Rocchio, Auditor – Belmont County

Rocchio encourages supporting local businesses as much as possible during the shutdown.

